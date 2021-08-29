South Hill calendar: What's coming up

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Live events are lining up on the South Hill calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Hill:

Marvin Crowder Two Ball Tournament Clarksville, VA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 799 Kinderton Rd, Clarksville, VA

36-hole two-man tournament with Men's and Senior Men's divisions. Day one is a two-man Best-Ball and day two is a Scramble.

G.A.P. Readiness Workshop Warrenton, NC

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 US Hwy 158 Bus E, Warrenton, NC

G.A.P. Readiness Workshop at Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy 158 Bus E, Warrenton, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 09:00 am to Sat Sep 04 2021 at 04:00 pm

Froggy Finish: Warrenton, NC

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 119 Front St, Warrenton, NC

Froggy Finale Celebrating Readers Tuesday, August 31 Hop to the Finish Line Watch the Prize Drawing on FB Live Way to Go! Keep Reading!



PCA Varsity Football @ Brunswick Academy Lawrenceville, VA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2100 Planters Rd, Lawrenceville, VA

The Brunswick Academy (Lawrenceville, VA) varsity football team is at their home non-conference game vs. Pungo Christian Academy (Belhaven, NC).

Un-Fur-getable Virtual Library Programs – CheckersTV Warrenton, NC

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 119 Front St, Warrenton, NC

Un-Fur-getable Virtual Library Programs - CheckersTV CheckersTV is an educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor and his robot sidekick, Snoozer, in highly-produced 30...