Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Hill, VA

South Hill calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Live events are lining up on the South Hill calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Hill:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fCXYL_0bgSiICy00

Marvin Crowder Two Ball Tournament

Clarksville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 799 Kinderton Rd, Clarksville, VA

36-hole two-man tournament with Men's and Senior Men's divisions. Day one is a two-man Best-Ball and day two is a Scramble.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mj8Fk_0bgSiICy00

G.A.P. Readiness Workshop

Warrenton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 US Hwy 158 Bus E, Warrenton, NC

G.A.P. Readiness Workshop at Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy 158 Bus E, Warrenton, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 09:00 am to Sat Sep 04 2021 at 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456z2S_0bgSiICy00

Froggy Finish:

Warrenton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 119 Front St, Warrenton, NC

Froggy Finale Celebrating Readers Tuesday, August 31 Hop to the Finish Line Watch the Prize Drawing on FB Live Way to Go! Keep Reading!\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lg3O6_0bgSiICy00

PCA Varsity Football @ Brunswick Academy

Lawrenceville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2100 Planters Rd, Lawrenceville, VA

The Brunswick Academy (Lawrenceville, VA) varsity football team is at their home non-conference game vs. Pungo Christian Academy (Belhaven, NC).

Learn More

Un-Fur-getable Virtual Library Programs – CheckersTV

Warrenton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 119 Front St, Warrenton, NC

Un-Fur-getable Virtual Library Programs - CheckersTV CheckersTV is an educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor and his robot sidekick, Snoozer, in highly-produced 30...

Learn More

Comments / 0

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill, VA
78
Followers
260
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With South Hill Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksville, VA
Government
City
Lawrenceville, VA
City
Warrenton, VA
City
Clarksville, VA
City
South Hill, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Men#Nc Froggy Finale#Pungo Christian Academy#Nc Un Fur Getable#Virtual Library Programs#Checkers The Inventor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy