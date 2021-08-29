Sioux Center events calendar
(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Sioux Center is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sioux Center:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 1410 Park St, Sheldon, IA
Season:Summer Market Hours: June 7 - September 6, 2021Mondays, 4:30PM - 6:30PMLocation:1200 South 2nd Avenue, Old Train Depot
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 01:00 PM
Address: 230 Saint Andrews Way, Sioux Center, IA 51250
This conference will address the compromise views of creation that are neither scientific, nor Biblical.
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 700 7th Street NE, Sioux Center, IA 51250
Singer, songwriter, and author Andrew Peterson will lead us in a night of music, wonder, and worship.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 335 1st Ave NW, Sioux Center, IA
a Sioux Center City Offices 335 1st Avenue NW Sioux Center, IA 51250 Phone: 712-722-0761 Contact Us M-F: 7:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Address: 2368 Able Boulevard, Inwood, IA 51240
A celebration of life • A passion for the road ahead
Comments / 0