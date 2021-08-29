Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Center, IA

Sioux Center events calendar

Posted by 
Sioux Center Daily
Sioux Center Daily
 5 days ago

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Sioux Center is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sioux Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvQCM_0bgSiHKF00

Sheldon Farmers Market

Sheldon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1410 Park St, Sheldon, IA

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 7 - September 6, 2021Mondays, 4:30PM - 6:30PMLocation:1200 South 2nd Avenue, Old Train Depot

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoKYb_0bgSiHKF00

Creation: No Compromise

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 01:00 PM

Address: 230 Saint Andrews Way, Sioux Center, IA 51250

This conference will address the compromise views of creation that are neither scientific, nor Biblical.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYPck_0bgSiHKF00

Andrew Peterson's Evening Concert

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 700 7th Street NE, Sioux Center, IA 51250

Singer, songwriter, and author Andrew Peterson will lead us in a night of music, wonder, and worship.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWCBE_0bgSiHKF00

City Council Meeting

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 335 1st Ave NW, Sioux Center, IA

a Sioux Center City Offices 335 1st Avenue NW Sioux Center, IA 51250 Phone: 712-722-0761 Contact Us M-F: 7:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45lTYm_0bgSiHKF00

An Evening of Stories with Jeff Gould

Inwood, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 2368 Able Boulevard, Inwood, IA 51240

A celebration of life • A passion for the road ahead

Learn More

Comments / 0

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center, IA
51
Followers
235
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sioux Center Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Center, IA
City
Inwood, IA
City
Sheldon, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux Center, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Sioux Center Starts#Old Train Depot Starts#Avenue Nw Sioux Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy