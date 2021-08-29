Cancel
Mom of Marine who died in Kabul attack: Biden voters ‘killed my son’

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of a US Marine killed in Thursday’s terror bombing outside Kabul’s airport claimed that Americans who voted for President Biden “just killed my son.”. Kathy McCollum, whose 20-year-old son, Rylee, was among 13 US service members killed in the attack, told SiriusXM talk show host Andrew Wilkow on “The Wilkow Majority” show that she blamed the “dementia-ridden” president for his death, Newsweek reported.

