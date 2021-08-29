Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philomath, OR

Coming soon: Philomath events

Posted by 
Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PHILOMATH, OR) Philomath is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philomath:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JA2zT_0bgSiFYn00

Corvallis - Impulse Bar & Grill

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1425 NW Monroe Ave, Corvallis, OR

Four On The Floor An Impulse DJ Battle and Social to raise money for Lake Shasta clean up! All four DJs will have 30 minutes to play their best set, incorporating at least three different music...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzuZg_0bgSiFYn00

Leadership Development

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The business landscape of today requires effective leaders more than ever. In this four-part certificate series, you'll learn the tips and strategies for effective leadership through improved...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46eTYO_0bgSiFYn00

Park Play Date at Philomath City Park

Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 299 S 23rd St, Philomath, OR

Join us for a Back to School Park Play Date. Meet other kids and parents before we head back to school

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCkGm_0bgSiFYn00

Family night in the Giving Garden

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Come on out and enjoy a summer evening with family activities including crafts, games, food, & family fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsAmc_0bgSiFYn00

Matrix - Phase 2: Restoration;

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Matrix is led by physical therapists using an evidence-based progression of foundational movement patterns transitioning to sport-specific drills.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath, OR
35
Followers
265
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philomath Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philomath, OR
Government
City
Philomath, OR
Corvallis, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Corvallis, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy