Coming soon: Philomath events

(PHILOMATH, OR) Philomath is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philomath:

Corvallis - Impulse Bar & Grill Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1425 NW Monroe Ave, Corvallis, OR

Four On The Floor An Impulse DJ Battle and Social to raise money for Lake Shasta clean up! All four DJs will have 30 minutes to play their best set, incorporating at least three different music...

Leadership Development Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The business landscape of today requires effective leaders more than ever. In this four-part certificate series, you'll learn the tips and strategies for effective leadership through improved...

Park Play Date at Philomath City Park Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 299 S 23rd St, Philomath, OR

Join us for a Back to School Park Play Date. Meet other kids and parents before we head back to school

Family night in the Giving Garden Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Come on out and enjoy a summer evening with family activities including crafts, games, food, & family fun!

Matrix - Phase 2: Restoration; Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Matrix is led by physical therapists using an evidence-based progression of foundational movement patterns transitioning to sport-specific drills.