Live events coming up in Magnolia

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Magnolia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Magnolia area:

Herb of the Month Club Foxworth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Welcome to Herb Club! This club will take a look at a different herb each month. Our goal with this monthly offering is to build community around the study of herbs in an easy and accessible way...

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Montclair Amite, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Montclair, NJ 70422

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Made in Mississippi Tour | Brookhaven Brookhaven, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 308 West Cherokee Street, Brookhaven, MS 39601

Destiny Stone, a Mississippi raised and Carolina made soul singer is coming home!

MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR presents "Laine Hardy" Amite, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1301 Northwest Central Avenue, Amite City, LA 70422

MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR "Laine Hardy"

Tylertown Farmers' Market Tylertown, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Tylertown, MS

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 4 - November 30, 2021 Tuesdays, 7:00am - 1:00pm Location:Historic Agri-Heritage Building at 116 S. Raliroad Ave. in