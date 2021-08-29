Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinckneyville, IL

Live events coming up in Pinckneyville

Posted by 
Pinckneyville News Alert
Pinckneyville News Alert
 5 days ago

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Pinckneyville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pinckneyville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DK7VS_0bgSiDnL00

Broedy Fricke

Ava, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 369 S McBride Rd, Ava, IL

Come on out and hang out and listen to some Honk Tonk music. Sunday Funday

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNIdx_0bgSiDnL00

Hardy Tickets

Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 655 Executive Dr, Du Quoin, IL

Hardy MON, Aug 30, 2021 @ 7:30 PM DuQuoin State Fair, Duquoin, IL

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUSpv_0bgSiDnL00

DuQuoin State Fair

Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The DuQuoin State Fair is annually held at the beautiful, multi-purpose fairgrounds on Executive Drive. The fair was first held in the year 1923. It has been owned and operated by the State of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YG63y_0bgSiDnL00

Funeral service

Steeleville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 509 W Illinois St, Steeleville, IL

Here is Dorcas M. Gruber’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Dorcas M. Gruber of Chester, Illinois, born in Doe Run...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShaGA_0bgSiDnL00

Men's Fellowship Cookout

Whittington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 200 W Main St, Whittington, IL

Our Men's Fellowship will be having a cookout with burgers, brats, home-made ice cream and great fellowship! Mike McKinney will share his testimony. Everyone is welcome so bring your sons and a...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pinckneyville News Alert

Pinckneyville News Alert

Pinckneyville, IL
57
Followers
252
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pinckneyville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Du Quoin, IL
Pinckneyville, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Ava, IL
City
Whittington, IL
Pinckneyville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chester, IL
City
Pinckneyville, IL
City
Steeleville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Il Hardy Mon#The Duquoin State Fair#The State Of#Il Our Men S Fellowship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy