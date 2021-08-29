Live events coming up in Pinckneyville

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Pinckneyville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pinckneyville:

Broedy Fricke Ava, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 369 S McBride Rd, Ava, IL

Come on out and hang out and listen to some Honk Tonk music. Sunday Funday

Hardy Tickets Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 655 Executive Dr, Du Quoin, IL

Hardy MON, Aug 30, 2021 @ 7:30 PM DuQuoin State Fair, Duquoin, IL

DuQuoin State Fair Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The DuQuoin State Fair is annually held at the beautiful, multi-purpose fairgrounds on Executive Drive. The fair was first held in the year 1923. It has been owned and operated by the State of...

Funeral service Steeleville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 509 W Illinois St, Steeleville, IL

Here is Dorcas M. Gruber’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Dorcas M. Gruber of Chester, Illinois, born in Doe Run...

Men's Fellowship Cookout Whittington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 200 W Main St, Whittington, IL

Our Men's Fellowship will be having a cookout with burgers, brats, home-made ice cream and great fellowship! Mike McKinney will share his testimony. Everyone is welcome so bring your sons and a...