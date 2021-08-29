Cancel
Oak Grove, LA

Oak Grove calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Oak Grove Digest
Oak Grove Digest
 5 days ago

(OAK GROVE, LA) Oak Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oak Grove area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSowp_0bgSiCuc00

Cub Scouts Sign Up!

Sterlington, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Come learn about the fun we are having in Cub Scouts! div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkJX2_0bgSiCuc00

Morehouse Parish Farmer's Market

Bastrop, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 305 E Madison Ave, Bastrop, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8:00am - 5:00pm Location: 305 East Madison Avenue, Bastrop, LA 71220.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwcPl_0bgSiCuc00

A Night With The King Royalty Ball

Bastrop, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 124 North Washington Street, Bastrop, LA 71220

THIS BALL/GALA IS TO HONORING CANCER SURVIVORS AND CAREGIVERS. IT WILL BE A NIGHT WHERE WE CELEBRATED YOU.

Oak Grove Digest

Oak Grove Digest

Oak Grove, LA
ABOUT

With Oak Grove Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

