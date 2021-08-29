Cancel
Houston, MS

Live events on the horizon in Houston

 5 days ago

(HOUSTON, MS) Houston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Houston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiQVs_0bgSi9Lg00

The Soul of A Nation

Pontotoc, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 184 West Bolton Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863

Soul of A Nation, a mental health symposium tailored to engage, empower, and educate our community regarding wholistic mental health.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8jhb_0bgSi9Lg00

2010 Eleven Year Class Reunion

Belden, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 4462 Winged Foot Road, #9508, Tupelo, MS 38826

We are so excited to celebrate and reunite after 10 years! There will be food provided & a cash bar. We are looking forward to seeing you th

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfMuW_0bgSi9Lg00

Tupelo Summerfest Fair

Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1879 Coley Rd, Tupelo, MS

Tupelo SummerFest promises to be a great opportunity for residents of our community to start the summer off with a bang! The Biggest Midway in North Mississippi Live Entertainment Arts and Crafts...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3VYl_0bgSi9Lg00

DEAR DAUGHTER

Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1009 Varsity Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801

The Dear Daughter experience consist of 4 mini skits illustrating unspoken issues between mothers & daughters w/ brief audience interactions

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7uVV_0bgSi9Lg00

Tupelo, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Tupelo, MS ServSafe® Certification, Tupelo, MS 38801

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Learn More

Houston Updates

Houston Updates

Houston, MS
