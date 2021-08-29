Cancel
Marion, KY

Live events on the horizon in Marion

Marion News Flash
 5 days ago

(MARION, KY) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marion:

Graveside

Fredonia, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Timothy Grimes, age 61, of Dycusburg, KY passed away at his home on Monday, August 16, 2021. He was a heavy equipment operator in the construction industry. Survivors include one daughter, Melinda...

KY Lake Paddle Up - Take 2!

Gilbertsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 113 Administration Drive, Gilbertsville, KY 42044

Join us Saturday, October 9 for a beautiful fall paddle on KY Lake! Bring a kayak, canoe, or any other worthy paddle craft for the trip!

Restorative Yoga w/ Marquese-Releasing the Neck & Shoulders

Gilbertsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:10 PM

Address: 6586 Hwy 641 N, Gilbertsville, KY

Series Description: This 4-part series will take you on an inner and outer journey that poses the question “Where does stress and strain manifest in my body, and how can I mindfully release it...

Snowie Bus of Kentuckiana

Dixon, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 16 US-41 ALT, Dixon, KY

Cool off with a shaved ice from the Snowie Bus! Come on out after school! A portion of proceeds will support Dixon Parks.

Let's Dance Montrose Pavilion Dance Club

Elizabethtown, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Elizabethtown, IL

Let's Dance Montrose Pavilion Dance Club is on Facebook. To connect with Let's Dance Montrose Pavilion Dance Club, join Facebook today.

Marion News Flash

Marion, KY
