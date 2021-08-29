Live events coming up in Franklin
(FRANKLIN, NH) Live events are coming to Franklin.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Franklin area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:20 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH
Honor Mission Mr. Raymond Kohler, Veteran USA – Vietnam 31-August-21 Boscawen, NH About the Mission: The PGR has been requested to provide an MC Escort to NHSVC and to present a flag line in honor...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 61 Laconia Rd, Tilton, NH
Parents rejoice! Kids eat free at our diners on Monday nights from 4 – 7 p.m. One free meal from our kid’s menu for each adult entrée purchased. Children must be age 12 or under. Dinner solved...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 283 Main St, Tilton, NH
Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 120 Laconia Rd, Tilton, NH
SHOW RUNS FROM AUG 26TH-SEP 26TH Come join in the Celebration. ICE CREAM SOCIAL LRAA Art Gallery Suite 300 Tanger Outlets Opening Reception: Sunday August 29th 2pm-5pm Also check out other Arts...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Address: 15 West Road, Canterbury, NH 03224
23rd Annual Crusader Classic Golf Tournament - Supporting The Boston Crusaders
