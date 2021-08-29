Cancel
Franklin, NH

Live events coming up in Franklin

Franklin Times
 5 days ago

(FRANKLIN, NH) Live events are coming to Franklin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Franklin area:

Honor Mission: Mr. Raymond Kohler | Boscawen, NH – 31-August-21

Boscawen, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:20 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH

Honor Mission Mr. Raymond Kohler, Veteran USA – Vietnam 31-August-21 Boscawen, NH About the Mission: The PGR has been requested to provide an MC Escort to NHSVC and to present a flag line in honor...

Kids Eat Free at Our Diners on Monday!

Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 61 Laconia Rd, Tilton, NH

Parents rejoice! Kids eat free at our diners on Monday nights from 4 – 7 p.m. One free meal from our kid’s menu for each adult entrée purchased. Children must be age 12 or under. Dinner solved...

Alcoholics Anonymous: Women's Meeting Group

Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 283 Main St, Tilton, NH

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.

81st Annual Exhibit of the Lakes Region Art Association

Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 120 Laconia Rd, Tilton, NH

SHOW RUNS FROM AUG 26TH-SEP 26TH Come join in the Celebration. ICE CREAM SOCIAL LRAA Art Gallery Suite 300 Tanger Outlets Opening Reception: Sunday August 29th 2pm-5pm Also check out other Arts...

2021 Crusader Classic Golf Tournament

Canterbury, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 15 West Road, Canterbury, NH 03224

23rd Annual Crusader Classic Golf Tournament - Supporting The Boston Crusaders

Franklin Times

Franklin, NH
With Franklin Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

