Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wickenburg, AZ

Live events Wickenburg — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Wickenburg News Alert
Wickenburg News Alert
 5 days ago

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Wickenburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wickenburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQ0om_0bgSi6hV00

Classic Example at Surprise Eagles

Surprise, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:30 PM

Address: 12425 West Bell Road, #100, Surprise, AZ 85378

Classic Example will be playing at Surprise Eagles in January 2022

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaGKg_0bgSi6hV00

Meet the Teacher Night!

Tonopah, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come meet your teachers, get the bus schedule, lunch applications and more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37i32K_0bgSi6hV00

Make the Move Towards Happiness: Independent Living Seminar

Sun City West, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 14515 W Granite Valley Dr, Sun City West, AZ

RSVP by calling (623) 975-8014. You’ve been planning, saving, and researching: Now, it’s time to take the next step towards your future. Join us for an informational seminar covering everything...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeEiv_0bgSi6hV00

Open House @ 15003 W Home Run Drive, Surprise - Sun Aug 29 2021

Surprise, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Browse 206 homes for sale in 85374, Surprise. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eg079_0bgSi6hV00

Breakfast at Richi's

Surprise, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 15609 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ

cheap breakfast that isn't too bad. Call Kim if you don't see me. [masked]

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wickenburg News Alert

Wickenburg News Alert

Wickenburg, AZ
31
Followers
261
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wickenburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wickenburg, AZ
Government
City
Wickenburg, AZ
City
Sun City West, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy