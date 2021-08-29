Live events Wickenburg — what’s coming up

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Wickenburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wickenburg:

Classic Example at Surprise Eagles Surprise, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:30 PM

Address: 12425 West Bell Road, #100, Surprise, AZ 85378

Classic Example will be playing at Surprise Eagles in January 2022

Meet the Teacher Night! Tonopah, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come meet your teachers, get the bus schedule, lunch applications and more...

Make the Move Towards Happiness: Independent Living Seminar Sun City West, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 14515 W Granite Valley Dr, Sun City West, AZ

RSVP by calling (623) 975-8014. You’ve been planning, saving, and researching: Now, it’s time to take the next step towards your future. Join us for an informational seminar covering everything...

Open House @ 15003 W Home Run Drive, Surprise - Sun Aug 29 2021 Surprise, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Browse 206 homes for sale in 85374, Surprise. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.

Breakfast at Richi's Surprise, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 15609 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ

cheap breakfast that isn't too bad. Call Kim if you don't see me. [masked]