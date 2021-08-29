Events on the Salida calendar

(SALIDA, CO) Salida is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salida:

Great Futures Gala Nathrop, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 15870 County Road 162, Nathrop, CO 81236

Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County are planning a new, countywide event—the Great Futures Gala

6 Different Off-Road trails. A Colorado Overlandi Nathrop, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Main Street, Saint Elmo, CO 81236

Join the RORA Off Road Team as we go on a extreme off road overlanding adventure

High Side! presents music with the Secret Six Jazz band from New Orleans! Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 W Sackett Ave, Salida, CO

Break out your dancing shoes, and get to the High Side! for an evening of music with the Secret Six Jazz band from New Orleans! The Secret Six are a New Orleans traditional jazz band evoking the...

Robby Peoples & Will Davis Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The 146 Taphouse & Finch Presents: Robby Peoples & Will Davis

ELEVATE Hot Springs & Hiking Retreat DAY PASS Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Cabin, Salida, CO 81201

DAY PASS Hot Springs, Hiking, Yoga, & Meditation in the Mountains