Wellston events coming up

(WELLSTON, OH) Wellston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wellston:

Waverly Moose Waverly, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

We are back at the Waverly Moose! Looking forward to seeing everyone!

Perfectly Posh @ Blingo! Chillicothe, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

List of Pretty in Posh by Kate upcoming events. Shopping Events by Pretty in Posh by Kate. I'm bringing Perfectly Posh to the People! This is a pampering line

Warren Girls Varsity Soccer @ Alexander Albany, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:45 AM

The Alexander (Albany, OH) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Warren (Vincent, OH) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 7p.

Mountain Heritage Campout at Tar Hollow State Park Laurelville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 16396 Tar Hollow Rd, Laurelville, OH

Come to Tar Hollow and experience old-fashioned fun with cross-cut saw, horseshoes, tomahawk-throwing contests, crafts, and a potluck. Regular camping fees apply. For more information, call (740...

Open Mic Night Chillicothe, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Open Mic Night at 865 Eastern Ave, Chillicothe, OH 45601-3659, United States on Thu Aug 05 2021 at 08:00 pm to Fri Aug 06 2021 at 12:00 am