Nebraska City, NE

What’s up Nebraska City: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Nebraska City Post
Nebraska City Post
 5 days ago

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Nebraska City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nebraska City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZng4_0bgSi2Ab00

Tue Ladies League

Plattsmouth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1536 Country Club Circle, Plattsmouth, NE

2021 Tuesday Ladies League. Shot gun start every Tue starting at 5:30 and runs through the end of August.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4KVo_0bgSi2Ab00

Loess Hills Myth and Magic Hike

Thurman, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Cemetery Road, Thurman, IA 51654

Discover the hidden side of some common Iowa plants, stones, birds and beasts during this Halloween session

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlTpP_0bgSi2Ab00

Grape Harvest Event

Syracuse, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3010 G Rd, Syracuse, NE

Families, Clubs, Friends, all are welcome to experience the fun of picking grapes! We supply instructions, water, picking tool. Lunch provided. To show our appreciation you will also receive a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXIvq_0bgSi2Ab00

Tree Climb Registration for Forest Festival Family Fun Night 2021

Plattsmouth, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:10 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 2106 Horning Road, #7650, Plattsmouth, NE 68048

Welcome to the FREE tree climb registration page for Forest Festival Family Fun Night 2021!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQd1Q_0bgSi2Ab00

Celebration of life

Hamburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Here is Michael Allen Dyke’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael Allen Dyke of Lavista, Nebraska, born in...

Learn More

Nebraska City Post

Nebraska City Post

Nebraska City, NE
ABOUT

With Nebraska City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

