Belfast, ME

Belfast calendar: What's coming up

Belfast Post
 5 days ago

(BELFAST, ME) Live events are coming to Belfast.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belfast:

Best Bioluminescent Nights! (August 25-September 8)

Castine, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 17 Sea St, Castine, ME

Offered Each Friday and Saturday night and EVERY NIGHT with 4 or more people! Be sure to check for availability!!! We go out almost every night! Experience an unforgettable evening paddle in...

Bit Fitting Clinic

Hope, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Certified bit-fitting expert Stephanie Brown-Beamer is headed to New England! Join Lantra-certified and highly sought-after professional bit fitter, Stephanie Brown-Beamer in Hope, Maine August on...

Old

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 163 High St, Belfast, ME

Old We are a locally-run midcoast Maine movie theater in downtown Belfast. Known for our brightly painted façade, neon marquee, and life-sized elephant Hawthorne on the...

“Art Matters” Show by the Mid-Coast Salon

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 80 Belmont Ave, Belfast, ME

The Mid-Coast Salon exhibit “Art Matters” opens Aug. 4 at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The show, on display through...

Quantum at Threshers Brewing Co!

Searsmont, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 22B Main St N Building 3B, Searsmont, ME

A special afternoon set by electronic artist Qauntam! A three hour set of all original electronic music with elements of Jazz and Psychedelic Rock and Roll and Film score "Movie soundtrack...

Belfast Post

Belfast, ME
With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

