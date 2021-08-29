Cancel
Ruidoso, NM

Ruidoso events coming up

Ruidoso Post
 5 days ago

(RUIDOSO, NM) Live events are coming to Ruidoso.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ruidoso:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOOrY_0bgShxvC00

Bri Bagwell

Mayhill, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 105 Camp Tall Pines Road, Mayhill, NM 88339

Camp of the Tall Pines is proud to present Bri Bagwell in Concert September 11, 2021! Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASGAt_0bgShxvC00

Change Salon Ribbon Cutting

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 3199 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

Please join us in welcoming one of our newest members, Change Salon, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZUmj_0bgShxvC00

Rescheduled from 8/14/21 Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie Godzilla vs. Kong

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1900 U.S. 54, Alamogordo, NM 88310

The City of Alamogordo brings you: Movies at Medlin: Drive-in Movie Godzilla vs. Kong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3myh_0bgShxvC00

The Art of Wine

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 7288 US-54, Alamogordo, NM

Enjoy a day of instructor supervised acrylic painting on canvas while enjoying Heart of the Desert Wine. . No painting experience required . Learn to paint step-by-step under the guidance of local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmBn4_0bgShxvC00

Worship

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 25974 US-70, Ruidoso, NM

9:30 AM- Gospel Sing 10 AM- Worship and kids church

Ruidoso, NM
With Ruidoso Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

