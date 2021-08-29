Fort Irwin events coming up

(FORT IRWIN, CA) Fort Irwin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Irwin:

MATS - réunion des affaires Fort Irwin, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 11-13 Grande Rue, 92310 Sèvres

Les MATS sont des évènements importants pour les Distributeurs souhaitant faire avancer leur activité Reliv.

Birds of the Mojave Desert (Biology X404.2, 2 units) Fall 2021 Baker, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 49441 Zzyzx Road, Baker, CA 92309

Beginning on Tuesday evening, this course examines the important role of these stopover areas in the conservation of migrant birds

Spouse Self-Care Saturday Barstow, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Bldg. 126 James L. Day Street, MCLB, Barstow, CA 92311, Barstow, CA 92311

Open to Active Duty Spouses. Please register online or call 760-577-6675