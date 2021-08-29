Cancel
Fort Irwin, CA

Fort Irwin events coming up

Fort Irwin News Beat
Fort Irwin News Beat
 5 days ago

(FORT IRWIN, CA) Fort Irwin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Irwin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdjzG_0bgShw2T00

MATS - réunion des affaires

Fort Irwin, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 11-13 Grande Rue, 92310 Sèvres

Les MATS sont des évènements importants pour les Distributeurs souhaitant faire avancer leur activité Reliv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlpPp_0bgShw2T00

Birds of the Mojave Desert (Biology X404.2, 2 units) Fall 2021

Baker, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 49441 Zzyzx Road, Baker, CA 92309

Beginning on Tuesday evening, this course examines the important role of these stopover areas in the conservation of migrant birds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhaNe_0bgShw2T00

Spouse Self-Care Saturday

Barstow, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Bldg. 126 James L. Day Street, MCLB, Barstow, CA 92311, Barstow, CA 92311

Open to Active Duty Spouses. Please register online or call 760-577-6675

Fort Irwin News Beat

Fort Irwin News Beat

Fort Irwin, CA
With Fort Irwin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

