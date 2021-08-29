Cancel
Litchfield, IL

Litchfield calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Litchfield News Beat
Litchfield News Beat
 5 days ago

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Litchfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Litchfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nw9eH_0bgShuH100

Public Art Workshops @ The Macoupin Art Collective – Staunton, IL

Staunton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 E Main St, Staunton, IL

Public Art Workshops @ The Macoupin Art Collective – Staunton, IL Tuesdays, June 29, 2021 – September 14, 2021 (No class July 24th) at 5 PM – 7 PM – Public Arts Creative Impact Series. Blair Lair...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXZVw_0bgShuH100

ROBERT PERRY & THE ORIGINAL MOJOS

Chesterfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 14223 IL-111, Chesterfield, IL

Roberty Perry & The Original Mojos live Sunday August 29th, 2021 2-6pm. No outside food or beverage, no coolers please.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbQUJ_0bgShuH100

Money $hot @ Roosters Pub

Staunton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 W Main St, Staunton, IL

Money $hot @ Roosters Pub – Staunton, IL Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 8 PM – 12 AM – We’re back at Roosters!!! Great food and great music! Weather permitting we’ll be out on the patio. Money Shot...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QcaZ_0bgShuH100

Foster & Adopt 201 Workshop - Bond County

Greenville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1100 Killarney Dr, Greenville, IL 62246

This workshop is open to all families who are enrolled in PRIDE training to become foster families as well as all current foster families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhdgF_0bgShuH100

Monday Night Bingo @ VFW Post #3912 – Litchfield, IL

Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 215 W Ryder St, Litchfield, IL

Mondays at 7 PM – 9 PM Bingo is Back!! Monday, March 15, 2021 We need a minimum of 40 people to play! Public Health guidelines will be followed…Masks required to enter building! Food now available...

Litchfield News Beat

Litchfield News Beat

Litchfield, IL
