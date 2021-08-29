Litchfield calendar: Events coming up

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Litchfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Litchfield:

Public Art Workshops @ The Macoupin Art Collective – Staunton, IL Staunton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 E Main St, Staunton, IL

Public Art Workshops @ The Macoupin Art Collective – Staunton, IL Tuesdays, June 29, 2021 – September 14, 2021 (No class July 24th) at 5 PM – 7 PM – Public Arts Creative Impact Series. Blair Lair...

ROBERT PERRY & THE ORIGINAL MOJOS Chesterfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 14223 IL-111, Chesterfield, IL

Roberty Perry & The Original Mojos live Sunday August 29th, 2021 2-6pm. No outside food or beverage, no coolers please.

Money $hot @ Roosters Pub Staunton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 W Main St, Staunton, IL

Money $hot @ Roosters Pub – Staunton, IL Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 8 PM – 12 AM – We’re back at Roosters!!! Great food and great music! Weather permitting we’ll be out on the patio. Money Shot...

Foster & Adopt 201 Workshop - Bond County Greenville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1100 Killarney Dr, Greenville, IL 62246

This workshop is open to all families who are enrolled in PRIDE training to become foster families as well as all current foster families.

Monday Night Bingo @ VFW Post #3912 – Litchfield, IL Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 215 W Ryder St, Litchfield, IL

Mondays at 7 PM – 9 PM Bingo is Back!! Monday, March 15, 2021 We need a minimum of 40 people to play! Public Health guidelines will be followed…Masks required to enter building! Food now available...