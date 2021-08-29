Marathon calendar: Coming events

(MARATHON, FL) Marathon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marathon:

Coconut Painting Party Marathon, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 5800 Overseas Highway, ##12, Marathon, FL 33050

Come paint a fun KEYSY souvenir! All supplies provided! Enjoy painting and happy hour at Marathon Grill!

Storytime for Toddlers Marathon, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050

Join us for stories, songs and activities for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Tuesdays at 10:30 AM Children’s Area 2nd Floor

The Lower Mat Cats Live Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 84500 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL

The Lower Mat Cats Live at The OceanView Inn & Sports Pub, Long Key, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Long Key State Park International Coastal Clean Up Long Key, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 67400 Overseas Highway, Layton, FL 33001

Long Key State Park is hosting an International Coastal Cleanup Day event on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre - INVITATION TO MURDER! Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 5101 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL

Consider this your... INVITATION TO MURDER! This is one party that you don't want to miss! You are cordially invited to the elaborate home of the ruthless Mr. Ignatious Radburn - the game show...