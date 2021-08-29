Belle Plaine calendar: Coming events

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Belle Plaine calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Belle Plaine area:

Wine & Art New Prague, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 16945 320th Street, New Prague, MN 56071

Come enjoy a glass of wine while you jump into creating your own personalized wine glass or chunky mug!

Aerial Sling Le Sueur, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 110 Oak St, Le Sueur, MN

Intro to Aerial Sling/Hammock Open to all abilities $20 per class $80 for 4 classes Class size limited to 4

Nature: Wild and Wonderful in the Reedy Gallery Chaska, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3675 Arboretum Dr, Chaska, MN

Be prepared for the unexpected in this nature-themed exhibit! Four renowned artists come together with wildly different styles. Each work contains a larger narrative which entices the viewer to...

Carver Farmers Market Carver, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 800 6th St W, Carver, MN

New Addition to our Farmers Market series this year is a stop in the City of Carver! Stop by to see what is fresh and new as our farmers move through the seasons!

Chris Becher Workshop Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

We are excited to have a 3rd chris Becher Workshop on August 28 and 29th. $200 for the weekend, including lunch. If you are interested in participating please send a message to the club directly...