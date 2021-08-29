Coming soon: Rockdale events

(ROCKDALE, TX) Rockdale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rockdale:

Boots & Belles Annual Fundraiser Coupland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Hoxie Street, Coupland, TX 78615

WCRW presents "Boots & Belles" ~ our annual fundraiser to be held Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the historic Coupland Dancehall

The Cant Hardly Playboyz Sunday Funday Granger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 212 E Davilla St, Granger, TX

Long before The Can’t Hardly Playboyz began their 16+ years as the house band for The Cotton Club and Steakhouse in Granger, Texas, Bubba Cox had a dream. After many years of playing with...

Raymond Ramirez & The TLC Band Caldwell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:50 AM

Address: 1789 Farm to Market 60 S, Caldwell, TX

Raymond Ramirez & The TLC Bandat Bottlenecks Alcohol doesn’t make you fat, it makes you lean… against tables, chairs, and walls! Important Links https://www.facebook.com/Bottlenecks-101553454799436/

Campaign Kick-Off Taylor, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Campaign kick-off for Judge Stacy Hackenberg About this Event Come join us at the Texas Beer Company brewery. Entertainment by the Staylyns. Speakers include Commissioner Terry Cook and Jose Orta...

Taylor, TX: Confessions Book Tour Event Taylor, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 801 Vance St, Taylor, TX

Chuck Marohn, Strong Towns President, will be giving a Confessions of a Recovering Engineer presentation in Taylor, Texas, the evening of August 30, 2021. LOCATION: Taylor Public Library DATE...