Coming soon: Dublin events

Dublin Voice
 5 days ago

(DUBLIN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Dublin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dublin area:

LPGA Amateurs Fort Worth Chapter ANNUAL FALL GET AWAY NOV 6 & 7

Glen Rose, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 2439 U.S. 67, Glen Rose, TX 76043

Fort Worth LPGA AGA Annual Fall Classic at Squaw Valley

Memorial service

De Leon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 125 S Houston St, De Leon, TX

Find the obituary of Colleen R. Stockman (1926 - 2021) from De Leon, TX. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Premium Advantage Show Pig Informational Seminar

Ranger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Come and hear all the details on Bryant Grain’s Premium Show Pig feed. We will have hot dogs and drinks.

Feast of Tabernacles

Glen Rose, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Oakdale Rv Park, Glen Rose, TX 76043

Feast of Tabernacles September 20th - 28th 2021 Celebrating YHWH's Feast

Multicounty Dinner Tonight! Healthy Cooking School

Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4945 US-67, Stephenville, TX

Getting a healthy dinner on the table for your family doesn't have to be stressful. Dinner Tonight! Healthy Cooking School will help you in preparing easy, nutritious and economical meals at home...

With Dublin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

