Mineral events coming soon

Shotgun Manipulations Montpelier, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 14151 Boondock Ln, Montpelier, VA 23192

This class focuses on the manipulations and skills required to utilize a shotgun as a personal protection tool.

Close Range Carbine Montpelier, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Address: 14151 Boondock Ln, Montpelier, VA 23192

Learn how to use a carbine effectively and safely in the distances commonly encountered in and around the home.

VFAF Election Season Intensive Training - Orange Orange, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 Woodmark Street, Orange, VA 22960

Join patriot activists from your area to learn the tactics of election transparency. Attendees can join teams forming through the State

Trigger Management Montpelier, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Address: 14151 Boondock Ln, Montpelier, VA 23192

Have you ever missed a shot and had someone tell you it was because you jerked the trigger? This class is for you.

Scotchtown 300th Anniversary and Fall Festival Beaverdam, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 16120 Chiswell Lane, Beaverdam, VA 23015

Hanover County and Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown are partnering to host a 300th Anniversary Commemoration and Fall Festival.