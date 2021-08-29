Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mineral, VA

Mineral events coming soon

Posted by 
Mineral News Watch
Mineral News Watch
 5 days ago

(MINERAL, VA) Live events are lining up on the Mineral calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mineral:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLhfU_0bgShivX00

Shotgun Manipulations

Montpelier, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 14151 Boondock Ln, Montpelier, VA 23192

This class focuses on the manipulations and skills required to utilize a shotgun as a personal protection tool.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwW39_0bgShivX00

Close Range Carbine

Montpelier, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Address: 14151 Boondock Ln, Montpelier, VA 23192

Learn how to use a carbine effectively and safely in the distances commonly encountered in and around the home.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyYhE_0bgShivX00

VFAF Election Season Intensive Training - Orange

Orange, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 Woodmark Street, Orange, VA 22960

Join patriot activists from your area to learn the tactics of election transparency. Attendees can join teams forming through the State

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHwZL_0bgShivX00

Trigger Management

Montpelier, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Address: 14151 Boondock Ln, Montpelier, VA 23192

Have you ever missed a shot and had someone tell you it was because you jerked the trigger? This class is for you.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAWj4_0bgShivX00

Scotchtown 300th Anniversary and Fall Festival

Beaverdam, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 16120 Chiswell Lane, Beaverdam, VA 23015

Hanover County and Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown are partnering to host a 300th Anniversary Commemoration and Fall Festival.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mineral News Watch

Mineral News Watch

Mineral, VA
34
Followers
259
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mineral News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, VA
Mineral, VA
Government
City
Montpelier, VA
Montpelier, VA
Government
City
Beaverdam, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Mineral, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun May
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy