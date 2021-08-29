Mineral events coming soon
(MINERAL, VA) Live events are lining up on the Mineral calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mineral:
Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM
Address: 14151 Boondock Ln, Montpelier, VA 23192
This class focuses on the manipulations and skills required to utilize a shotgun as a personal protection tool.
Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 02:00 PM
Address: 14151 Boondock Ln, Montpelier, VA 23192
Learn how to use a carbine effectively and safely in the distances commonly encountered in and around the home.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 101 Woodmark Street, Orange, VA 22960
Join patriot activists from your area to learn the tactics of election transparency. Attendees can join teams forming through the State
Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 02:00 PM
Address: 14151 Boondock Ln, Montpelier, VA 23192
Have you ever missed a shot and had someone tell you it was because you jerked the trigger? This class is for you.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 16120 Chiswell Lane, Beaverdam, VA 23015
Hanover County and Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown are partnering to host a 300th Anniversary Commemoration and Fall Festival.
Comments / 0