2021 Best Places to Work Awards: US Radiology Specialist (Medium companies)

The Greensboro, NC Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is seeking well-qualified candidates with relevant public or private sector management experience for the CEO/General Manager position. The CEO/GM manages operations and sales in 16 stores; oversees a large warehouse and inventory; manages property and facilities; supervises 104 employees; plans for future growth and fiscal stability; assures compliance with state law and State ABC Commission regulations; and maintains productive relationships with local governments and community. Greensboro ABC is the largest municipal system and overall third-largest system in NC, with annual sales of $68.9 million. Greensboro is the third-largest city in NC (pop. 301,000) and the largest city in Guilford County and the surrounding Piedmont Triad metropolitan region. Located at the intersection of several interstate highways. The current CEO/GM is retiring. QUALIFICATIONS The successful candidate must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Business or Public Administration, Finance or related field, with minimum 10 years experience in retail, restaurant, banking or other relevant public or private sector operations management. Experience in retail liquor, wine or beer sales, or similar regulated business operations, is a plus. Also the candidate should have considerable knowledge and experience with budget development and management, personnel administration, public affairs and property management. TO APPLY First review of applications will begin on 9/29/2021. Send letter of interest & resume to Mercer Group Associates, by email: gsoabcgm2021@gmail.com, or request recruitment brochure. Market competitive salary within statutory provisions, depending on experience and qualifications, excellent benefits. Equal Opportunity Employer, Greensboro ABC values diversity across the workforce.