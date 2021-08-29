Live events coming up in Fennville

(FENNVILLE, MI) Live events are coming to Fennville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fennville area:

Guided Farm Tour! 11am-12pm Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2975 65th St, Fennville, MI

A 45 minute outdoor guided tour of our family-run lavender farm!

Brad Williams Live at Park Theatre (Late Show) Holland, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 08:30 PM

Address: 248 South River Avenue, Holland, MI 49423

Pound for Pound, Brad Williams is the funniest comedian in the country right now and has become one of the most in demand comedians working.

The Tuesday Market at SCA Saugatuck, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 400 Culver St, Saugatuck, MI

Join us and shop our weekly TUESDAY market, where local farmers offer freshly-picked fruits and vegetables and enjoy a wide variety of artisan baked goods, all-natural honey, maple syrup, farm...

Campit County Fair Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 6635 118th Ave, Fennville, MI

Ride the rides and eat all the cotton candy You may also like the following events from Campit Outdoor Resort

Jeff Dye Live Comedy Holland, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 06:30 PM

Address: 248 South River Avenue, Holland, MI 49423

Jeff Dye stars in NBC’s new eclectic comedy adventure series “Better Late Than Never.” This exciting project will follow the travel of Henr