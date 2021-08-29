Cancel
Monahans, TX

Monahans calendar: Events coming up

Monahans News Beat
 5 days ago

(MONAHANS, TX) Monahans is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monahans:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ogtK_0bgShdVu00

Girls Night Out The Show at Club 305 (Odessa, TX)

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 620 North Grandview Avenue, Odessa, TX 79761

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Odessa ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 8pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXBUB_0bgShdVu00

Basic Breastfeeding Class

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 515 N. Adams, Odessa, TX 79761

This course is filled with essential information to help prepare for breastfeeding your infant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ao4Yd_0bgShdVu00

Trap and Paint

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1020 East Murphy Street, Odessa, TX 79761

Trap and Paint !!!!! Trap Nite way- good vibes, drinks, trap tunes, and a whole lot of color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ld7e_0bgShdVu00

PECOS TX - Moto XTREME Circus

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

PECOS 𝐓𝐗‼️•AUGUST 18𝐭𝐡 •Buck Jackson Rodeo Arena .ARE YOU READY ⁉️ JOIN US ,,Bring out the whole family - High-flying excitement! Bring out the whole family You don't want to miss out on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBidP_0bgShdVu00

September Monthly Meeting

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Odessa, TX

The next scheduled monthly meeting will fall on Labor Day. Therefore, the Monthly Meeting for September 2021 will be held on Monday, August 30th. We will meet at Cross Roads Church at 191 and...

Monahans News Beat

Monahans, TX
With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

