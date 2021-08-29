Monahans calendar: Events coming up

(MONAHANS, TX) Monahans is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monahans:

Girls Night Out The Show at Club 305 (Odessa, TX) Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 620 North Grandview Avenue, Odessa, TX 79761

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Odessa ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 8pm

Basic Breastfeeding Class Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 515 N. Adams, Odessa, TX 79761

This course is filled with essential information to help prepare for breastfeeding your infant.

Trap and Paint Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1020 East Murphy Street, Odessa, TX 79761

Trap and Paint !!!!! Trap Nite way- good vibes, drinks, trap tunes, and a whole lot of color.

PECOS TX - Moto XTREME Circus Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

PECOS 𝐓𝐗‼️•AUGUST 18𝐭𝐡 •Buck Jackson Rodeo Arena .ARE YOU READY ⁉️ JOIN US ,,Bring out the whole family - High-flying excitement! Bring out the whole family You don't want to miss out on the...

September Monthly Meeting Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Odessa, TX

The next scheduled monthly meeting will fall on Labor Day. Therefore, the Monthly Meeting for September 2021 will be held on Monday, August 30th. We will meet at Cross Roads Church at 191 and...