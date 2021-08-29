Denton calendar: Events coming up

(DENTON, NC) Denton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Denton:

Sip & Shop at Weathervane Winery Lexington, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1452 Welcome-Arcadia Rd, Lexington, NC

Finish out the Summer with friends, shopping & sweet wine!!

Open Swim - Merner Pool Misenheimer, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Students, faculty and staff are invited to the Merner Pool for open swim, lifeguards will be on duty. Monday-Friday open swim hours are 3pm-5pm.

PAINT AND SIP AT ZIMMERMAN VINEYARDS Trinity, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1428 Tabernacle Church Road, Trinity, NC 27370

Create you own Van Gogh immersion as you paint this Starry Night at Zimmerman Vineyards. Be inspired by the vines just like Vincent!

ADULT Snorin' Safari Asheboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro, NC 27205

Experience the North Carolina Zoo after hours at our overnight adult only camping adventure! Designed for adults 18 and older.

Winter Wonder at Linbrook Hall Trinity, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 5297 Snyder Country Road, Trinity, NC 27370

Offered as a part of "A Linbrook Christmas," come experience holiday stories, dance, and your favorite carols – all performed LIVE!