Grantsville, UT

Live events coming up in Grantsville

Grantsville Times
Grantsville Times
 5 days ago

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Grantsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grantsville area:

Place/Mat Workshop - $49

Magna, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: Magna, UT

Place/Mat Workshop - $49 at Pleasant Green Park, 3250 South 8400 West, Magna, UT 84044, Magna, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 06:30 pm

P.E.A.C.E (Pain Education and Community Empathy) Classes

Tooele, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 151 North Main Street, USU Classroom, Tooele, UT 84074

This class is a community support group for those suffering with pain. Each month covers tools to deal with pain and offers peer support.

Tooele Swim Party

Stansbury Park, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 18 Clubhouse Dr, Stansbury Park, UT

Join families in the Tooele area for a night of swimming! Refreshment will be served.

2021 USU Tooele Blue Rock Run

Tooele, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1021 West Vine Street, Tooele, UT 84074

Everyone is invited to join local USU students, alumni, staff and the community for our annual 5K race.

How To Improve Your Memory - Salt Lake City

Magna, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Iris Reading is the largest provider of speed-reading, memory & productivity courses for students and professionals . Iris Reading courses have been taught to employees at NASA, Google, Groupon...

