The Supreme Court’s decision to stay Texas’s latest abortion law should not be surprising. Instead of waiting for Dobbs v. Jackson, an upcoming Supreme Court case that will examine whether pre-viable abortions are still constitutional, the justices made their stance clear Wednesday night when they decided 5-4 not to interfere with a new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks. In reality, this equates to four weeks after conception, and two weeks after one could even know that they’re pregnant.