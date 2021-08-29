Cancel
York, NE

Coming soon: York events

York Dispatch
 5 days ago

(YORK, NE) York is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around York:

Friend Farmers' Market

Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1515 1st St, Friend, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays and Saturdays, 4.30PM - 8.30PM Location: Green Top Cafe -1515 1st Street

ASRT – Comfort Dog Visits Library

Seward, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 233 S 5th St, Seward, NE

The Seward Memorial Library enables and encourages our community to READ frequently and diversely, LEARN continuously and objectively and CONNECT locally and globally. 233 South 5th Street...

Afterschool: Tinker

Seward, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 233 S 5th St, Seward, NE

8/31/21 @ 4:00 pm - 4:45 pm - The weekly programs begin August 23 and planned through until the end of October. All afterschool clubs begin at 4 p.m. and run for approximately 45 minutes. Find...

Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail and Songs of the West

Geneva, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 N 13th St, Geneva, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Memorial service

Exeter, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 305 S Burlington Ave, Exeter, NE

Find the obituary of Veronica A. Manson (1962 - 2021) from Exeter, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

With York Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

