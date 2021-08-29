Charlevoix calendar: Coming events

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Charlevoix is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Charlevoix area:

Tails & Tales: Ice Cream Social Distance Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 Clinton St, Charlevoix, MI

(This event is in conjunction with our Tails & Tales Summer Reading Challenge) Celebrate a summer of reading with us at the Ice Cream Social Distance on Sunday, August 29 from 1-4pm, where we will...

Sound Bath at Lavender Hill Farm Boyne City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Lay back and relax while receiving the sounds of antique Tibetan singing bowls, alchemy quarts crystal singing bowls, Chinese and symphonic gongs. Words always fall short in describing the kind of...

Sunflower Floral Design Workshop Boyne City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 7354 Horton Bay Rd N, Boyne City, MI

Enjoy a fun and relaxing afternoon at the farm while creating your own fresh sunflower floral arrangement. Join skilled florist Sydney Wormell as she teaches the basics and a bit beyond of floral...

Gaudy Giggles Family Paint Night Boyne City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 7354 Horton Bay Rd N, Boyne City, MI

July 20- Fire Flies August 3- Fancy Fox August 17- Moon on the Beach August 31- Sea Turtle Join Jen Barratt, founder of Gaudy Giggles Paint Parties for a fun night of family painting at the Farm...

N.S.S.I. (Non-Suicidal Self Injury Training) Charlevoix, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 5052 Michigan 66, Charlevoix, MI 49720

DAY 3: NSSI training shares the various aspects of self-injury as well as evidence informed practices for intervention and prevention.