Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Charlevoix Daily
Charlevoix Daily
 5 days ago

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Charlevoix is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Charlevoix area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36CPe9_0bgShSkn00

Tails & Tales: Ice Cream Social Distance

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 Clinton St, Charlevoix, MI

(This event is in conjunction with our Tails & Tales Summer Reading Challenge) Celebrate a summer of reading with us at the Ice Cream Social Distance on Sunday, August 29 from 1-4pm, where we will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44x92I_0bgShSkn00

Sound Bath at Lavender Hill Farm

Boyne City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Lay back and relax while receiving the sounds of antique Tibetan singing bowls, alchemy quarts crystal singing bowls, Chinese and symphonic gongs. Words always fall short in describing the kind of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bbvG_0bgShSkn00

Sunflower Floral Design Workshop

Boyne City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 7354 Horton Bay Rd N, Boyne City, MI

Enjoy a fun and relaxing afternoon at the farm while creating your own fresh sunflower floral arrangement. Join skilled florist Sydney Wormell as she teaches the basics and a bit beyond of floral...

Learn More

Gaudy Giggles Family Paint Night

Boyne City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 7354 Horton Bay Rd N, Boyne City, MI

July 20- Fire Flies August 3- Fancy Fox August 17- Moon on the Beach August 31- Sea Turtle Join Jen Barratt, founder of Gaudy Giggles Paint Parties for a fun night of family painting at the Farm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xxNR_0bgShSkn00

N.S.S.I. (Non-Suicidal Self Injury Training)

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 5052 Michigan 66, Charlevoix, MI 49720

DAY 3: NSSI training shares the various aspects of self-injury as well as evidence informed practices for intervention and prevention.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix, MI
25
Followers
266
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charlevoix Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Boyne City, MI
Charlevoix, MI
Government
City
Charlevoix, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Tails Tales Summer#Tibetan#Chinese#Nssi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy