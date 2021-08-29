Events on the Odessa calendar

(ODESSA, MO) Odessa is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Odessa:

Protect the Panther Ladies Night - Mental Health Oak Grove, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1300 East White Road, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Join us for Protect the Panther Ladies Number part 2 - Mental Health Night

The iPush 10 Year Anniversary Workshop Weekend Blue Springs, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1400 Northeast Coronado Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014

This is the iPush 10 Year Anniversary workshop and it will be bigger than ever. Come be apart of this experience with us!

Hogan Prep Charter Varsity Football @ Lexington Lexington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Lexington (MO) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Hogan Prep Charter (Kansas City, MO) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Christian Book Club Oak Grove, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1050 Southwest 15th Street, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Walk through life with a community of women in this new Christian book club!

Structured Literacy: Room for Everyone! KS/MO IDA Annual Conference Blue Springs, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1500 Northeast Coronado Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Educators, teachers, professionals, advocates, therapists, parents, & more are invited to gain the tools needed to help students succeed!