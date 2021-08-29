Lamar calendar: Events coming up

(LAMAR, CO) Lamar is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Lamar area:

Memorial service Holly, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 119 S Main St, Holly, CO

Find the obituary of Marcela Hernandez (1990 - 2021) from Pueblo, CO. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Distribution Fort Lyon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Distribution Hosted By 5 Loaves Food Pantry. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at Fort Lyon., Distribution

Boots, Bling & Blessings Lamar, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3205 S. Main Street, Lamar, CO 81052

Join us as we celebrate the progress we are making in serving students and communities in Southeast Colorado at Boots, Bling & Blessings!

TBRI® Introduction & Overview Lamar, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 310 East Olive Street, Lamar, CO 81052

Parenting is challenging, particularly when you are parenting a child from a hard place.

TBRI® Empowering Principles: Addressing Physical Needs Lamar, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 310 East Olive Street, Lamar, CO 81052

This training will provide an in-depth look at ways to empower your children.