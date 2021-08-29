Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lamar, CO

Lamar calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Lamar Updates
Lamar Updates
 5 days ago

(LAMAR, CO) Lamar is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lamar area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTVDu_0bgShIAl00

Memorial service

Holly, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 119 S Main St, Holly, CO

Find the obituary of Marcela Hernandez (1990 - 2021) from Pueblo, CO. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19RX78_0bgShIAl00

Distribution

Fort Lyon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Distribution Hosted By 5 Loaves Food Pantry. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at Fort Lyon., Distribution

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfDXm_0bgShIAl00

Boots, Bling & Blessings

Lamar, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3205 S. Main Street, Lamar, CO 81052

Join us as we celebrate the progress we are making in serving students and communities in Southeast Colorado at Boots, Bling & Blessings!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lD5sL_0bgShIAl00

TBRI® Introduction & Overview

Lamar, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 310 East Olive Street, Lamar, CO 81052

Parenting is challenging, particularly when you are parenting a child from a hard place.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAaTC_0bgShIAl00

TBRI® Empowering Principles: Addressing Physical Needs

Lamar, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 310 East Olive Street, Lamar, CO 81052

This training will provide an in-depth look at ways to empower your children.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lamar Updates

Lamar Updates

Lamar, CO
26
Followers
239
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lamar Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lamar, CO
Obituaries
City
Lamar, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Obituaries
Lamar, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Holly, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Boots Bling Blessings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy