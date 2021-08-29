Creston calendar: What's coming up

(CRESTON, IA) Live events are coming to Creston.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Creston:

Hornucopia Corning, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 Davis Avenue, Corning, IA 50841

Hornucopia - rock horn band music from the 70s &d 80s, like Chicago! Sponsored by Grundman Ins.,, Precision, Inc., Primrose & Hair Designers

ALLENBRAND AND HUNDLEY ESTATES ALONG WITH OTHERS AUCTION Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

SHOP ITEMS, TOOLS, MOWERS, 4 WHEELER, SNOW BLOWERS AND MORE!

Meet the Winemaker--Kevin Fifo of Covered Bridges Winery — The Drift Winterset, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:05 PM

Meet the Winemaker! Kevin Fifo of Covered Bridges Winery. Talk with Kevin and try samples of his wine.

Sunday Services Winterset, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us for our Sunday services. Little Church (6 weeks - 3 yrs) & Jr. Kids (3 yrs - K) classes are available for the entire service. Kid's Studio (1st-6th grade) participate in worship with the...

Storytime Winterset, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 123 N 2nd St, Winterset, IA

Story Time will be held outside starting in June. We will meet from 9:30 - 10:00am in Cannon Ball Park on the South side of the library. During this 30-minute program, children will discover...