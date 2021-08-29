Cancel
Creston, IA

Creston calendar: What's coming up

Creston Dispatch
(CRESTON, IA) Live events are coming to Creston.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Creston:

Hornucopia

Corning, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 Davis Avenue, Corning, IA 50841

Hornucopia - rock horn band music from the 70s &d 80s, like Chicago! Sponsored by Grundman Ins.,, Precision, Inc., Primrose & Hair Designers

ALLENBRAND AND HUNDLEY ESTATES ALONG WITH OTHERS AUCTION

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

SHOP ITEMS, TOOLS, MOWERS, 4 WHEELER, SNOW BLOWERS AND MORE!

Meet the Winemaker--Kevin Fifo of Covered Bridges Winery — The Drift

Winterset, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:05 PM

Meet the Winemaker! Kevin Fifo of Covered Bridges Winery. Talk with Kevin and try samples of his wine.

Sunday Services

Winterset, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us for our Sunday services. Little Church (6 weeks - 3 yrs) & Jr. Kids (3 yrs - K) classes are available for the entire service. Kid's Studio (1st-6th grade) participate in worship with the...

Storytime

Winterset, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 123 N 2nd St, Winterset, IA

Story Time will be held outside starting in June. We will meet from 9:30 - 10:00am in Cannon Ball Park on the South side of the library. During this 30-minute program, children will discover...

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

