Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mammoth Lakes, CA

Live events coming up in Mammoth Lakes

Posted by 
Mammoth Lakes Daily
Mammoth Lakes Daily
 5 days ago

(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mammoth Lakes calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mammoth Lakes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZqJk_0bgShA6x00

Ally Venable

June Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 2588 California 158, June Lake, CA 93529

Award winning blues artist, who will be supporting Buddy Guy on his West Coast tour, makes her debut in June Lake.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4HGa_0bgShA6x00

New Moon Women's Circle - In Person in Bishop, CA

Bishop, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 275 South Main Street, Bishop, CA 93514

Come join a virtual new moon women's circle by donation. This month's theme is Restoring Balance: I Heal The Masculine And Feminine Within

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFtKV_0bgShA6x00

Ethereal Healing Retreat: A Cosmic Awakening Experience

Bishop, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 106 South Main Street, #203, Bishop, CA 93514

Join Laura Van Tyne, Viviane Chauvet, and Robert Novak as they share how to enhance your soul’s health and well-being in these times.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3roify_0bgShA6x00

Open Mic Monday’s

Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 568 Old Mammoth Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Distant Brewing in Mammoth Lakes hosts an open mic night every Monday night, all year long! We have guitars, amps, drums, mics, keyboards and anything else you need to get yourself up on the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBHNG_0bgShA6x00

JLJF7 Friday Night Afterparty - featuring Lightning Dan & the Crawdads

June Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 2588 California 158, June Lake, CA 93529

JLJF Official Afterparty Event. Proceeds benefit the June Lake Loop Performing Arts Assn. non-profit.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mammoth Lakes Daily

Mammoth Lakes Daily

Mammoth Lakes, CA
19
Followers
235
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mammoth Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mammoth Lakes, CA
Government
State
California State
City
June Lake, CA
City
Mammoth Lakes, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Novak
Person
Buddy Guy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#New Moon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

5 Things To Do In Colorado’s Mountains Over Labor Day Weekend, Including Glenwood Caverns’ Mudslide Festival

(CBS4) – If you’re looking to get out of the Denver metro area for Labor Day Weekend, here’s a sampling of what’s happening in Colorado’s high country if you decide to head west. The 28th Telluride Film Festival (File photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Telluride Film Festival – Telluride is celebrating the 48th film festival this Labor Day Weekend. You need to have a negative COVID test with 72 hours of when you pick up your pass. You must wear masks at all of the indoor venues. The festival features nearly 40 film programs in nine different venues. At this point, there...
Mountain View, CAJamBase

Phish Tour 2021 – Setlist, Recap & The Skinny: Shoreline

Phish tour rolled on to Shoreline Amphitheatre on Tuesday for the first of two concerts at the Mountain View, California venue originally planned for Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys in Stateline, Nevada that were moved due to the Caldor Fire just five days prior. Last night’s show had it all from the third longest jam in Phish’s 38-year history, a 47-minute “Soul Planet,” to a bevy of rarities that included a song long thought gone forever since its last play on New Year’s Eve 1995, “Axilla (Part II).”

Comments / 0

Community Policy