Live events coming up in Mammoth Lakes

(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mammoth Lakes calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mammoth Lakes:

Ally Venable June Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 2588 California 158, June Lake, CA 93529

Award winning blues artist, who will be supporting Buddy Guy on his West Coast tour, makes her debut in June Lake.

New Moon Women's Circle - In Person in Bishop, CA Bishop, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 275 South Main Street, Bishop, CA 93514

Come join a virtual new moon women's circle by donation. This month's theme is Restoring Balance: I Heal The Masculine And Feminine Within

Ethereal Healing Retreat: A Cosmic Awakening Experience Bishop, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 106 South Main Street, #203, Bishop, CA 93514

Join Laura Van Tyne, Viviane Chauvet, and Robert Novak as they share how to enhance your soul’s health and well-being in these times.

Open Mic Monday’s Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 568 Old Mammoth Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Distant Brewing in Mammoth Lakes hosts an open mic night every Monday night, all year long! We have guitars, amps, drums, mics, keyboards and anything else you need to get yourself up on the...

JLJF7 Friday Night Afterparty - featuring Lightning Dan & the Crawdads June Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 2588 California 158, June Lake, CA 93529

JLJF Official Afterparty Event. Proceeds benefit the June Lake Loop Performing Arts Assn. non-profit.