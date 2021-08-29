Oxnard, CA | Shooting Victim

DATE: August 28, 2021 (4:35 PM) CONTACT: Robin Whitney, Patrol Commander (805) 385-7771 | [email protected]. On 8/28/21, at 4:35 PM, officers were dispatched to a shooting victim in the 1300 block of Redwood Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim in his late 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition. The investigation revealed that the shooting likely occurred near the intersection of Poplar and M Street.