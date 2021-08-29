Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard, CA | Shooting Victim

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDATE: August 28, 2021 (4:35 PM) CONTACT: Robin Whitney, Patrol Commander (805) 385-7771 | [email protected]. On 8/28/21, at 4:35 PM, officers were dispatched to a shooting victim in the 1300 block of Redwood Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim in his late 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition. The investigation revealed that the shooting likely occurred near the intersection of Poplar and M Street.

www.citizensjournal.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Poplar-cotton Center, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy