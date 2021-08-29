Coming soon: Douglas events

(DOUGLAS, WY) Live events are coming to Douglas.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Douglas area:

Douglas High School Rodeo* Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Natural Bridge Service Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 208 Natural Bridge Rd, Douglas, WY

Join us Sunday August 29th at 10am. We will be having our service at Natural Bridge and want to invite everyone to join us. Music by the Saggy Bottom Boys. Following the service we will have lunch...

Teen Cricut Craft: 3-D Puzzles Glenrock, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 506 S 4th St, Glenrock, WY

Hey teens, are you ready to learn how to make 3-D puzzles on the Cricut machine? If so, join Miss Jenn any day this week at 4:00 in the Makerspace!