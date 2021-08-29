What’s up North Manchester: Local events calendar

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Live events are lining up on the North Manchester calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in North Manchester:

August Club Meeting Winona Lake, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1009 E Canal St, Winona Lake, IN

Every rider should know how to do basic bicycle maintenance. Join us on Tuesday, August 31 for our club meeting and learn these basic skills. We will meet on the lawn between Green Earth...

GAP Ministries Presents A Night of Music with Micah Tyler Larwill, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 4650 West 750 N-92, Larwill, IN 46764

We're so excited to have Micah Tyler joining us for our annual Gap Ministries Night of Music fundraiser event!

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra Wabash, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 106 W Market St, Wabash, IN

Tues. Aug. 31 - 2 pm | The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra with music director Nick Hilscher and vocalist Hannah Truckenbrod is alive and well 80 years after the original formation. Featuring...

Glenn Miller Orchestra-Eagles Theatre Wabash, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 106 W Market St, Wabash, IN

Tues. Aug. 31 - 2 pm | The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra with music director Nick Hilscher and vocalist Hannah Truckenbrod is alive and well 80 years after the original formation. Featuring...

Who is Gen Z? Winona Lake, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1093 S 250 E, Winona Lake, IN

Have you ever noticed that Generation Z is vastly different than other generations? From their attention span, their mastery and reliance on technology, their differing worldviews, and even their...