Houghton calendar: What's coming up

(HOUGHTON, MI) Houghton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Houghton area:

Beethoven and Banjos - Watershed Moment Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1400 Townsend Dr, Houghton, MI

The Upper Peninsula's Unique Series of Annual Cross-Genre Concerts Presents: Watershed Moment featuring Aeolus Quartet and Woodland Sky Native American Dance Co.

American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 47.112309,-88.546654, 500 Macinnes Dr, Houghton, MI

Earn your American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification in this 3-day intensive training course located at the Michigan Tech SDC Pool. The certification includes Lifeguard/First Aid/CPR/AED...

Comedian Pete Lee! Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1400 Townsend Dr, Houghton, MI

Comedian Pete Lee! Check out this FREE Late Night Comedian on Saturday, August 28 at 10 PM in the Rozsa! Pete Lee might be the nicest person in New York City, but that’s because it’s impossible to...

Stay-A-Float! Atlantic Mine, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 18006 Erickson Dr, Atlantic Mine, MI

Stay-A-Float! Hosted By MUB Board (Memorial Union Board). Event starts at Tue Aug 31 2021 at 01:00 pm and happening at Atlantic Mine., Come join us at the MUB circle for some free root beer...

2021 Keweenaw Color Run Houghton, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI 49931

Grab a friend! Invite your co-workers! Get your family excited! Let everyone know that The Keweenaw Color Run is back for a second year!