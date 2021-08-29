Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houghton, MI

Houghton calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 5 days ago

(HOUGHTON, MI) Houghton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Houghton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bycru_0bgSgo2q00

Beethoven and Banjos - Watershed Moment

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1400 Townsend Dr, Houghton, MI

The Upper Peninsula's Unique Series of Annual Cross-Genre Concerts Presents: Watershed Moment featuring Aeolus Quartet and Woodland Sky Native American Dance Co.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deB1F_0bgSgo2q00

American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 47.112309,-88.546654, 500 Macinnes Dr, Houghton, MI

Earn your American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification in this 3-day intensive training course located at the Michigan Tech SDC Pool. The certification includes Lifeguard/First Aid/CPR/AED...

Learn More

Comedian Pete Lee!

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1400 Townsend Dr, Houghton, MI

Comedian Pete Lee! Check out this FREE Late Night Comedian on Saturday, August 28 at 10 PM in the Rozsa! Pete Lee might be the nicest person in New York City, but that’s because it’s impossible to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWnlQ_0bgSgo2q00

Stay-A-Float!

Atlantic Mine, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 18006 Erickson Dr, Atlantic Mine, MI

Stay-A-Float! Hosted By MUB Board (Memorial Union Board). Event starts at Tue Aug 31 2021 at 01:00 pm and happening at Atlantic Mine., Come join us at the MUB circle for some free root beer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3qWI_0bgSgo2q00

2021 Keweenaw Color Run

Houghton, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI 49931

Grab a friend! Invite your co-workers! Get your family excited! Let everyone know that The Keweenaw Color Run is back for a second year!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Houghton Digest

Houghton Digest

Houghton, MI
21
Followers
269
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Houghton, MI
Houghton, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Mi Rrb#Woodland Sky#Mub Board#Memorial Union Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy