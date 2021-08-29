Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moab, UT

Moab events coming soon

Posted by 
Moab News Alert
Moab News Alert
 5 days ago

(MOAB, UT) Moab is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Moab area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMVcy_0bgSgjdD00

Feast of Tabernacles - Sukkot

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Rockland Ranch, (Hatch Rock), Moab, UT 84532

Come celebrate a Restoration Feast of Tabernacles at beautiful Rockland Ranch

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdczS_0bgSgjdD00

Intro to Outdoor Top Roping |Moab/Indian Creek, UT :: 11/6 + /7

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 38.161447, -109.637166, Moab, UT 84532

Flash Foxy Intro to Outdoor Top Roping | Moab/Indian Creek, UT :: 11/6 + /7

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWNws_0bgSgjdD00

Desert Dreams

Thompson, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 38°58'24"N 109°43'30"W, Thompson Springs, UT 84540

Desert Dreams is a Music and Art Festival focused on amazing music, quality experiences, and the beautiful outdoors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vo9WX_0bgSgjdD00

Rocky Mountain Natural Building Conference

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 111 E 100 N, Moab, UT 84532

The Natural Building Alliance presents the 2021 Rocky Mountain Natural Building Conference. This will be our first conference outside of Colorado. Come join us in Beautiful Moab, Utah, the home of Community Rebuilds and endless recreation opportunities. The event will be held at the Moab Arts and Recreation Center Thursday, October 14 through Saturday 16th. The theme of the conference is “All Hands In”. This theme recognizes and celebrates the fact that everything that all of us are doing i

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302WlK_0bgSgjdD00

Moab Folk Festival

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 198 East Center Street, Moab, UT 84532

Join us for the 19th Annual Moab Folk Festival in beautiful Moab, Utah on November 6 & 7, 2021.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Moab News Alert

Moab News Alert

Moab, UT
26
Followers
252
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moab News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Moab, UT
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Moab, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#Live Events#Sun Nov 11#Community Rebuilds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy