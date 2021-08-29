Moab events coming soon

(MOAB, UT) Moab is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Moab area:

Feast of Tabernacles - Sukkot Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Rockland Ranch, (Hatch Rock), Moab, UT 84532

Come celebrate a Restoration Feast of Tabernacles at beautiful Rockland Ranch

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 38.161447, -109.637166, Moab, UT 84532

Flash Foxy Intro to Outdoor Top Roping | Moab/Indian Creek, UT :: 11/6 + /7

Desert Dreams Thompson, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 38°58'24"N 109°43'30"W, Thompson Springs, UT 84540

Desert Dreams is a Music and Art Festival focused on amazing music, quality experiences, and the beautiful outdoors.

Rocky Mountain Natural Building Conference Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 111 E 100 N, Moab, UT 84532

The Natural Building Alliance presents the 2021 Rocky Mountain Natural Building Conference. This will be our first conference outside of Colorado. Come join us in Beautiful Moab, Utah, the home of Community Rebuilds and endless recreation opportunities. The event will be held at the Moab Arts and Recreation Center Thursday, October 14 through Saturday 16th. The theme of the conference is “All Hands In”. This theme recognizes and celebrates the fact that everything that all of us are doing i

Moab Folk Festival Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 198 East Center Street, Moab, UT 84532

Join us for the 19th Annual Moab Folk Festival in beautiful Moab, Utah on November 6 & 7, 2021.