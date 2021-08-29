Live events on the horizon in Gunnison

(GUNNISON, CO) Live events are coming to Gunnison.

These events are coming up in the Gunnison area:

District 10 Fall Meeting East - Gunnison | CML Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1 Western Way, Gunnison, CO

Each year, the League holds outreach meetings both in the spring and in the fall. View a list of Municipalities by CML District or view a map of the districts here

HCCA & USFS Taylor Park Volunteer Stewardship Workday Almont, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 23044 Co Rd 742, Almont, CO

High Country Conservation Advocates (HCCA), in partnership with the US Forest Service, have two upcoming stewardship projects un August that need volunteers. When: Tuesday, August 17 and Tuesday...

Ivy Walker Featurette Crested Butte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 409 3rd St, Crested Butte, CO

With childhood explorations of the urban wilds within the city of Denver, Ivy Walker attributes her affinity for nature to the early wonders of a nearby field, her Grandmother’s garden and the...

Sierra Ferrell w/ Lizzy Plotkin Trio Live at the Crested Butte Public House Crested Butte, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 202 Elk Avenue, Crested Butte, CO 81224

Join us for a special night of music at Public House with Sierra Ferrell

Denise Liebl & Arthur Turner: Things Seen and Understood in the Kinder Padon Gallery Crested Butte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 606 6th St, Crested Butte, CO

Denise Liebl & Arthur Turner show incredible watercolor works in the Kinder Padon Gallery. Join us for their opening reception on Saturday, August 21 from 5 - 7 pm. Light […]

