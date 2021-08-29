Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gunnison, CO

Live events on the horizon in Gunnison

Posted by 
Gunnison Voice
Gunnison Voice
 5 days ago

(GUNNISON, CO) Live events are coming to Gunnison.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Gunnison area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzVIB_0bgSghrl00

District 10 Fall Meeting East - Gunnison | CML

Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1 Western Way, Gunnison, CO

Each year, the League holds outreach meetings both in the spring and in the fall. View a list of Municipalities by CML District or view a map of the districts here

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiAGN_0bgSghrl00

HCCA & USFS Taylor Park Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Almont, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 23044 Co Rd 742, Almont, CO

High Country Conservation Advocates (HCCA), in partnership with the US Forest Service, have two upcoming stewardship projects un August that need volunteers. When: Tuesday, August 17 and Tuesday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwHIp_0bgSghrl00

Ivy Walker Featurette

Crested Butte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 409 3rd St, Crested Butte, CO

With childhood explorations of the urban wilds within the city of Denver, Ivy Walker attributes her affinity for nature to the early wonders of a nearby field, her Grandmother’s garden and the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395BsW_0bgSghrl00

Sierra Ferrell w/ Lizzy Plotkin Trio Live at the Crested Butte Public House

Crested Butte, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 202 Elk Avenue, Crested Butte, CO 81224

Join us for a special night of music at Public House with Sierra Ferrell

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIpqd_0bgSghrl00

Denise Liebl & Arthur Turner: Things Seen and Understood in the Kinder Padon Gallery

Crested Butte, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 606 6th St, Crested Butte, CO

Denise Liebl & Arthur Turner show incredible watercolor works in the Kinder Padon Gallery. Join us for their opening reception on Saturday, August 21 from 5 - 7 pm. Light […]\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

Gunnison Voice

Gunnison Voice

Gunnison, CO
25
Followers
264
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gunnison Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Gunnison, CO
Government
City
Crested Butte, CO
City
Almont, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Gunnison, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Volunteers#Us Forest Service#Hcca#The Us Forest Service#Public House#Sierra Ferrell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy