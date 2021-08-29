Cancel
Willcox, AZ

Willcox events calendar

Willcox Today
 5 days ago

(WILLCOX, AZ) Live events are coming to Willcox.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Willcox:

Rendezvouz @ The Ranch Fall Fling & Wine Time

Pearce, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 11878 South Elkhorn Road, Pearce, AZ 85625

Its that time of year again, time to come on out and visit us at The Ranch for food, fun and this year WINE!

Drag Takeover!

Thatcher, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 2855 U.S. 70, Thatcher, AZ 85552

DRAG TAKEOVER!!! Join us a DRAG takes over Safford/Thatcher AZ Saturday Aug 28th!!

2021 Rodeo at Rex Allen Days

Willcox, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 801 North Quail Drive, Willcox, AZ 85643

Don't miss Arizona's most exciting two days of rodeo at the 2021 performances of the Rodeo at Rex Allen Days!

Mt. Graham National Public Lands Day Volunteer Weekend

Pima, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 123456 Swift Highway, Pima, AZ 85543

Celebrate National Public Lands Day on Webb Peak Trail with American Conservation Experience and the USFS Safford District!

Roaring 20's Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Benson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2300 West Calvary Lane, Benson, AZ 85602

Come enjoy dinner theater where food, fun, and entertainment never ends. Step back in time where the Roaring 20's come alive...or dead.

With Willcox Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

