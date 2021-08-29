Live events Homer — what’s coming up

(HOMER, AK) Homer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Homer:

Inletkeeper's 26th Anniversary Party Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 3125 East End Rd, Homer, AK

Join us outside for food, drinks, & music for Inletkeeper's 26th Anniversary party to celebrate many years of protecting the waters of Cook Inlet and advocating for all the life it sustains ? As...

Lives Well Lived: Virtual Film Screening and Live Q&A Homer, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 3779 Bartlett Street, Homer, AK 99603

Join us for a free online screening of Lives Well Lived followed by a Zoom Q&A with the filmmaker, Sky Bergman

AAEA 2021 Fall Conference Homer, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 135 West Bunnell Avenue, Homer, AK 99603

The 2021 Alaska Art Education Association Fall conference will take place in Homer Alaska. This year's theme is Expanding Horizons.

Girls Varsity Competitive Cheer – Practice Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Sport: Competitive Cheer Level: Girls Varsity Team: Homer High School Site: Homer High School Subsite: Green Room



Al-Anon Family Group Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 126 W Pioneer Ave #1, Homer, AK

For friends families of alcoholics.Regular online meetings, visit https://al-anon-ak.org/ or contact for more information.Contact: (907) 299-2028