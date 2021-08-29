Live events Homer — what’s coming up
(HOMER, AK) Homer has a full slate of live events coming up.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Homer:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 3125 East End Rd, Homer, AK
Join us outside for food, drinks, & music for Inletkeeper's 26th Anniversary party to celebrate many years of protecting the waters of Cook Inlet and advocating for all the life it sustains ? As...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 3779 Bartlett Street, Homer, AK 99603
Join us for a free online screening of Lives Well Lived followed by a Zoom Q&A with the filmmaker, Sky Bergman
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 135 West Bunnell Avenue, Homer, AK 99603
The 2021 Alaska Art Education Association Fall conference will take place in Homer Alaska. This year's theme is Expanding Horizons.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Sport: Competitive Cheer Level: Girls Varsity Team: Homer High School Site: Homer High School Subsite: Green Room\n
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 126 W Pioneer Ave #1, Homer, AK
For friends families of alcoholics.Regular online meetings, visit https://al-anon-ak.org/ or contact for more information.Contact: (907) 299-2028
