Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nantucket, MA

What’s up Nantucket: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Nantucket Voice
Nantucket Voice
 5 days ago

(NANTUCKET, MA) Live events are lining up on the Nantucket calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nantucket:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eziHh_0bgSgRh100

Sunrise Yoga, Meditation, and Breathwork

Edgartown, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 230 N Water St, Edgartown, MA

Join YogiJay and WholesomeMV in partnership with the M.V. Museum every Tuesday at 6:30 am for a 60-minute sunrise special of yoga, meditation. and breathwork at Lighthouse Beach in Edgartown. We...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVNDY_0bgSgRh100

Kayaking the Great Ponds of Nantucket

Nantucket, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: Madaket Road, Nantucket, MA 02554

Join the Nantucket Land Council and Linda Loring Nature Foundation for a 2 hour educational tour of one of Nantucket's great ponds.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YK4C_0bgSgRh100

Pirates Puzzle Escape Room

Edgartown, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 23 Winter St #18, Edgartown, MA

Great family fun. Solve a series of clues in 1 of our 2 rooms themed around Martha's Vineyard. Find Captain Blackshear's secret treasure or help save the town of Amity in our Jaws-themed room. If...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgpAQ_0bgSgRh100

Pick Your Own Sunflower!

Edgartown, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 14 Aero Ave, Edgartown, MA

Come tour the Farm Institute's one acre sunflower field! Pick your own sunflowers are available now through the beginning of September. Each family admission includes up to five guests and a total...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVQNW_0bgSgRh100

Nantucket Creative Reuse takes over Cisco! Create with friends & libations

Nantucket, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5 Bartlett Farm Road, Nantucket, MA 02554

Nantucket Creative Reuse is coming to Cisco! This isn't your kids play date, it's yours. Yes, 21+ crafting!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket, MA
23
Followers
228
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nantucket Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgartown, MA
Nantucket, MA
Government
Edgartown, MA
Government
County
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Ma Join Yogijay#The M V Museum#Ma 02554 Join#Ma Come#The Farm Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy