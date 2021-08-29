What’s up Nantucket: Local events calendar

(NANTUCKET, MA) Live events are lining up on the Nantucket calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nantucket:

Sunrise Yoga, Meditation, and Breathwork Edgartown, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 230 N Water St, Edgartown, MA

Join YogiJay and WholesomeMV in partnership with the M.V. Museum every Tuesday at 6:30 am for a 60-minute sunrise special of yoga, meditation. and breathwork at Lighthouse Beach in Edgartown. We...

Kayaking the Great Ponds of Nantucket Nantucket, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: Madaket Road, Nantucket, MA 02554

Join the Nantucket Land Council and Linda Loring Nature Foundation for a 2 hour educational tour of one of Nantucket's great ponds.

Pirates Puzzle Escape Room Edgartown, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 23 Winter St #18, Edgartown, MA

Great family fun. Solve a series of clues in 1 of our 2 rooms themed around Martha's Vineyard. Find Captain Blackshear's secret treasure or help save the town of Amity in our Jaws-themed room. If...

Pick Your Own Sunflower! Edgartown, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 14 Aero Ave, Edgartown, MA

Come tour the Farm Institute's one acre sunflower field! Pick your own sunflowers are available now through the beginning of September. Each family admission includes up to five guests and a total...

Nantucket Creative Reuse takes over Cisco! Create with friends & libations Nantucket, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5 Bartlett Farm Road, Nantucket, MA 02554

Nantucket Creative Reuse is coming to Cisco! This isn't your kids play date, it's yours. Yes, 21+ crafting!