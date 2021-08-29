Cancel
Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake events coming up

Devils Lake Digest
Devils Lake Digest
 5 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Live events are coming to Devils Lake.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Devils Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnEsV_0bgSgLdt00

9th Annual Spirit Lake Open Pool

Saint Michael, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 7889 North Dakota 57 S, Saint Michael, ND 58370

Registration Available Aug 20, 2021 POOL THURSDAY--Open 9-Ball Double Elimination 09/30/21 7PM (Calcutta at 6pm)Entry Fee $60 + $15 Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xtnX_0bgSgLdt00

JOBS Program Listening Session - Spirit Lake Session One

Saint Michael, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1314 Dakota Drive, Fort Totten, ND 58370

Share your experience with the JOBS Program to help us understand how we can improve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNEYb_0bgSgLdt00

Lake Region Father/Daughter Dance

Saint Michael, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 7889 North Dakota 57, Saint Michael, ND 58370

Enjoy this day with your daughter. Dinner, dance, and fun! More info available soon.

With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

