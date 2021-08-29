Caribou events coming up
(CARIBOU, ME) Caribou is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Caribou area:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: Aroostook Valley Trail, 360 Parsons Rd, Presque Isle, ME 04769
In-person Trapper Education course. 2 day course. Day 1: September 12, 6pm-9pm. Day 2: September 26, 8am-4pm.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: Aroostook Valley Trail, Presque Isle, ME
Benefit Dinner for Scott Pinette *** EAT IN OR TAKE IT TO GO ! *** Pay/Donate Online: https://www.pifg.org/shop/scottpinette Tuesday August 31st 6:00 pm Presque Isle Fish & Game Club 360 Parsons...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 55 Bennett Dr, Caribou, ME
Take It Outside Adult Series for area residents 18 and over. Outings and Classes to Help Adults "Fall" into Shape.... Registration TBA August 31 – Square Lake Party Boat Ride, $50 lunch included...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 24 Chapman Rd, Presque Isle, ME
Want to learn more about high school basketball rules and what it takes to be an official? Join Julie Goupille for a "Junior" version of the International Approved Association of Basketball...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: 416 West Main Street, Fort Kent, ME 04743
When a disaster strikes, people from the whole community will be impacted by the incident; the whole community can also be actively involved
