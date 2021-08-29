Cancel
Caribou, ME

Caribou events coming up

Posted by 
Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 5 days ago

(CARIBOU, ME) Caribou is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Caribou area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swr3E_0bgSgESo00

Trapper Education- Presque Isle

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Aroostook Valley Trail, 360 Parsons Rd, Presque Isle, ME 04769

In-person Trapper Education course. 2 day course. Day 1: September 12, 6pm-9pm. Day 2: September 26, 8am-4pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxn3c_0bgSgESo00

Benefit Dinner for Scott Pinette

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Aroostook Valley Trail, Presque Isle, ME

Benefit Dinner for Scott Pinette *** EAT IN OR TAKE IT TO GO ! *** Pay/Donate Online: https://www.pifg.org/shop/scottpinette Tuesday August 31st 6:00 pm Presque Isle Fish & Game Club 360 Parsons...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoSmo_0bgSgESo00

Take It Outside Adult Series - Square Lake Party Boat Ride

Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 55 Bennett Dr, Caribou, ME

Take It Outside Adult Series for area residents 18 and over. Outings and Classes to Help Adults "Fall" into Shape.... Registration TBA August 31 – Square Lake Party Boat Ride, $50 lunch included...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SISe4_0bgSgESo00

Girls IAABO Junior Rules Course

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 24 Chapman Rd, Presque Isle, ME

Want to learn more about high school basketball rules and what it takes to be an official? Join Julie Goupille for a "Junior" version of the International Approved Association of Basketball...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3oy4_0bgSgESo00

Whole Community Planning for a Disaster

Fort Kent, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 416 West Main Street, Fort Kent, ME 04743

When a disaster strikes, people from the whole community will be impacted by the incident; the whole community can also be actively involved

Learn More

Caribou Today

Caribou Today

Caribou, ME
With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

