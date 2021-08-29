Cancel
Lee “Scratch” Perry Dies: Reggae, Dub Pioneer And Producer Was 85

By Bruce Haring
 5 days ago
Reggae producer, singer and genre legend Lee “Scratch” Perry died in a Jamaica hospital today. He was 85 and no cause of death was given.

Perry was a prolific creative force in music, known for his studio acumen and production work with Bob Marley and the Wailers, the Congos, Adrian Sherwood, the Beastie Boys and many others.

He is credited with the creation of dub , a subgenre of reggae that emerged in the late 1960s.

Born Rainford Hugh Perry, he was honored with the Order of Distinction. That led Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness to issue a statement upon his death.

“My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as ‘Lee Scratch’ Perry,” Holness wrote. “Perry was a pioneer in the 1970s’ development of dub music with his early adoption of studio effects to create new instrumentals of existing reggae tracks. He has worked with and produced for various artistes, including Bob Marley and the Wailers, the Congos, Adrian Sherwood, the Beastie Boys, and many others. Undoubtedly, Lee Scratch Perry will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music fraternity. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

