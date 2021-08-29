Cancel
Evant, TX

Evant calendar: Coming events

Evant Today
Evant Today
 5 days ago

(EVANT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Evant calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Evant:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EY5YN_0bgSg8Fh00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Gatesville

Gatesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Gatesville, TX 76598

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZStX_0bgSg8Fh00

Micro Wrestling Returns to Lampasas, TX!

Lampasas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 2341 U.S. 281, Lampasas, TX 76550

Let's get ready to rumble at Putters & Gutters with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAbdv_0bgSg8Fh00

A Matter of Balance – Lampasas

Lampasas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 409 S Pecan St #204, Lampasas, TX

Do you have a FEAR of Falling? Do you stay home and avoid being active? Learn what YOU can DO to MANAGE your fear. A Matter of Balance Class is free but space is limited. Topics covered include...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NaSQC_0bgSg8Fh00

Hybrid rainwater harvesting, turf management training

Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Registration is required for this free event. RSVP online here. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service's Healthy Lawns and Healthy Waters Program will host a residential rainwater harvesting and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuKow_0bgSg8Fh00

Trivia Night Wednesday at Lampasas Beer Market in Lampasas, Texas

Lampasas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 516 Fourth Street, Lampasas, TX 76550

Trivia Night at the Lampasas Beer Market in Lampasas, Texas

Learn More

Comments / 0

Evant, TX
ABOUT

With Evant Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

