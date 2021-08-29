Cancel
Richfield, ID

Richfield events calendar

Richfield Post
Richfield Post
(RICHFIELD, ID) Richfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richfield:

Mindfulness-Based Childbirth and Parenting — Flourish Foundation

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1030 Airport Way, Hailey, ID

Join flourish foundation and become a partner in transforming the mind and inspiring change. Please mail checks to: Flourish Foundation Post Office Box 2429 Ketchum, ID 83340 Flourish Foundation...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Twin Falls, ID 83303

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Tim & The Glory Boys - THE HOME-TOWN HOEDOWN TOUR - Rupert, ID

Rupert, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: Downtown Square, Rupert, ID 83350

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!

TFCA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Hansen

Hansen, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 550 Main St S, Hansen, ID

The Hansen (ID) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Twin Falls Christian Academy (Twin Falls, ID) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 6p.

Dog Training by Brandon McMillian

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Overview Through a series of easy-to-follow techniques, Brandon McMillan will teach MasterClass members and their dogs how to confidently master obedience and house training skills while building...

With Richfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

