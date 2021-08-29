Richfield events calendar
(RICHFIELD, ID) Richfield is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richfield:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 1030 Airport Way, Hailey, ID
Join flourish foundation and become a partner in transforming the mind and inspiring change. Please mail checks to: Flourish Foundation Post Office Box 2429 Ketchum, ID 83340 Flourish Foundation...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Twin Falls, ID 83303
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:15 PM
Address: Downtown Square, Rupert, ID 83350
Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 550 Main St S, Hansen, ID
The Hansen (ID) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Twin Falls Christian Academy (Twin Falls, ID) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 6p.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Overview Through a series of easy-to-follow techniques, Brandon McMillan will teach MasterClass members and their dogs how to confidently master obedience and house training skills while building...
