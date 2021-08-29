Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalester, OK

Coming soon: Tuskahoma events

Posted by 
Tuskahoma Voice
Tuskahoma Voice
 5 days ago

(TUSKAHOMA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Tuskahoma calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tuskahoma area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPUPW_0bgSfsIJ00

Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer

Mcalester, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 601 East Harrison Avenue, McAlester, OK 74501

An event that brings women together for a day of powerful biblical teaching, worship and prayer!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SAur_0bgSfsIJ00

Pittsburg County Free Fair

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 4500 West, US-270, McAlester, OK

The Pittsburg County Free Fair is an annual fair showcasing 4-H and FFA exhibits, livestock, art and more. Peruse the fair's exhibit hall for art, photography, fabric and food exhibits. Other...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1liw1q_0bgSfsIJ00

Lovera's Cooking Class | Cheese Tortellini

Krebs, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 95 NW 6th Street, Krebs, OK 74554

For this class you will learn how to prepare homemade cheese tortellini i from scratch using fresh, high-quality ingredients!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k61e0_0bgSfsIJ00

Open Mic

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 345 E Choctaw Ave, McAlester, OK

Explore Open Mic events happening in McAlester. Opportunity to perform onstage or see performances from upcoming comedians or musicians, here is list of Open Mic events you can attend in McAlester.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGhWL_0bgSfsIJ00

LKD Brush to the Board Sign Painting

Clayton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 15163 Sardis Cemetery Road, Clayton, OK

LKD will host a sign painting event at their beautiful studio located in SE Oklahoma on Sardis Lake. Go to the link to enroll and reserve your place and get ready to create something amazing. Lazy...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tuskahoma Voice

Tuskahoma Voice

Tuskahoma, OK
23
Followers
235
Post
968
Views
ABOUT

With Tuskahoma Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcalester, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tuskahoma, OK
City
Krebs, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Live Events#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy