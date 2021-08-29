Coming soon: Tuskahoma events

(TUSKAHOMA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Tuskahoma calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tuskahoma area:

Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer Mcalester, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 601 East Harrison Avenue, McAlester, OK 74501

An event that brings women together for a day of powerful biblical teaching, worship and prayer!

Pittsburg County Free Fair McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 4500 West, US-270, McAlester, OK

The Pittsburg County Free Fair is an annual fair showcasing 4-H and FFA exhibits, livestock, art and more. Peruse the fair's exhibit hall for art, photography, fabric and food exhibits. Other...

Lovera's Cooking Class | Cheese Tortellini Krebs, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 95 NW 6th Street, Krebs, OK 74554

For this class you will learn how to prepare homemade cheese tortellini i from scratch using fresh, high-quality ingredients!

Open Mic McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 345 E Choctaw Ave, McAlester, OK

Explore Open Mic events happening in McAlester. Opportunity to perform onstage or see performances from upcoming comedians or musicians, here is list of Open Mic events you can attend in McAlester.

LKD Brush to the Board Sign Painting Clayton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 15163 Sardis Cemetery Road, Clayton, OK

LKD will host a sign painting event at their beautiful studio located in SE Oklahoma on Sardis Lake. Go to the link to enroll and reserve your place and get ready to create something amazing. Lazy...